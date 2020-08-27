Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump makes pitch for a second term in Republican convention's final night

The former New York businessman's speech on the White House South Lawn, a controversial location for a partisan event, will cap a four-day convention that has portrayed him as a leader who can restore order after months of protests over racial injustice and revive an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Trump is seeking to turn around a re-election campaign that has been overshadowed by the pandemic, which has killed more than 179,000 people in the United States and put millions of Americans out of work.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:40 IST
Trump makes pitch for a second term in Republican convention's final night
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump will make a crucial pitch for a second term in the White House on Thursday with a keynote address at the Republican National Convention highlighting his record in office and charting a path for the next four years. The former New York businessman's speech on the White House South Lawn, a controversial location for a partisan event, will cap a four-day convention that has portrayed him as a leader who can restore order after months of protests over racial injustice and revive an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump is seeking to turn around a re-election campaign that has been overshadowed by the pandemic, which has killed more than 179,000 people in the United States and put millions of Americans out of work. With just over two months before the Nov. 3 vote, Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in opinion polls partly because of public discontent with Trump's handling of the health crisis.

While Trump's approval rating among Republicans remains high, dissent against him from within his own party is mounting. In three open letters being published on Thursday and Friday, Biden won endorsements from more than 160 people who worked for former President George W. Bush or for past Republican presidential candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney, the New York Times and Politico reported. Earlier this week, 27 former Republican lawmakers endorsed Biden while the Lincoln Project, one of the most prominent Republican-backed groups opposing Trump, said a former head of the Republican Party had joined it as a senior adviser.

Trump, a former reality television host, and his advisers have set up his speech with a producer's eye. He will address the nation with the White House as his backdrop, irking critics who say holding a political event there is a potential violation of the law. The Hatch Act, which limits the use of federal property for political purposes, excludes the president and vice president but not other federal employees, including White House staff.

Trump, who faced criticism earlier this year for not articulating a clear vision for a second term, will be sharing his policy plans on Thursday night and in upcoming speeches on the campaign trail, a campaign official said. Fireworks are expected over Washington's nearby monuments at the conclusion of Trump's speech accepting his party's presidential nomination. He will address a large crowd on the lawn despite warnings against such gatherings because of the pandemic, which has forced both political parties to scale back their conventions and turn events mostly virtual.

Trump's campaign says precautions against the coronavirus will be taken. The president often boasts about his crowd sizes; his campaign has largely done away with his signature rallies due to the virus. 'NOT GROUNDED IN REALITY'

Also on Thursday, in a bit of counterprogramming, the Democrats' vice presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris, plans to deliver a speech in Washington characterizing the Republican convention as a dishonest distraction from the White House's pandemic response. "Part of what I will be talking about is that they're dealing in lies but also they are not grounded in reality," Harris said during a fundraising event on Wednesday. "People are grieving. They're grieving the loss of lives and the people they've loved. They're grieving the loss of jobs. They're grieving the loss of normalcy and consistency."

Democrats have criticized Trump's aggressive response to demonstrations after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a Black man. On Wednesday, Trump said he was sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, Wisconsin, after violent protests there in the wake of the latest shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by police. Republicans at the convention have embraced his "law and order" approach and falsely accused Biden of trying to "defund the police."

Republican officials had promised an uplifting, hopeful convention this week, though many speakers have used their time to paint dire portraits of chaos and the advent of socialism in the United States if Democrats win the White House. Trump kicked off the week on Monday by accusing Democrats of seeking to steal the election by advocating for mail-in voting. His previous high-profile speeches have also emphasized grim themes, including his inaugural address in January 2017 that described "American carnage."

Other speakers scheduled for Thursday include Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson; attorney Rudy Giuliani, a fierce critic of Biden and his son Hunter, and religious leader Franklin Graham.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet Secretary reviews 10 states/UT with high COVID-19 fatality rate

The Centre on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 management and response strategy in nine states and one UT which contributed to 89 per cent of deaths due to the infection in the last two weeks, an official statement said. In a review meeting b...

WHO panel to review international health regulations in pandemic - Tedros

The head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday that his agency was setting up a review committee to evaluate the performance of its International Health Regulations IHR during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu...

Indian govt asks states to borrow $32 bln to meet tax shortfall

Indias federal government on Thursday asked state administrations to raise 32 billion in loans, as part of a proposal to cover a shortfall in fiscal receipts that could see a surcharge on the countrys luxury goods tax extended beyond 2022. ...

DMRC stops Phase-4 work after forest dept notice

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC Thursday stopped work on the Keshopur-Peeragarhi stretch under Phase-4 after the forest department accused it of violating the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. We have stopped work on the Keshopur-Peeraga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020