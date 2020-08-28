Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to attack Biden as U.S. confronts coronavirus, anti-racism protests

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism protests.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 06:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 06:49 IST
Trump to attack Biden as U.S. confronts coronavirus, anti-racism protests

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism protests. Trailing in national opinion polls less than 10 weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Trump will accept his party's nomination on the Republican National Convention's final night with a speech asserting that a Biden victory would only worsen the crises besieging the country.

"At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas," Trump was expected to say, according to excerpts provided to Reuters ahead of the evening. "We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years," he would say, referring to Biden's career as a U.S. senator and vice president.

Though an incumbent seeking a second four-year term, Trump remains a self-styled outsider, an approach that won him the White House, his first elected office, in 2016 on a promise to end the crime and violence he said was afflicting the country. His convention's first three nights focused heavily on trying to convince Americans that Democrats, not the Trump administration, are to blame for the racial strife convulsing U.S. cities. Several speakers accused Biden of wanting to defund the police, even though he has rejected that position.

At a fundraiser on Thursday, Biden, 77, said Trump, 74 had used the specter of violence as a "political strategy," rather than actually aiming to address it. Democrats formally nominated Biden at a convention last week. "Donald Trump keeps saying it won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," he said. "Their proof? The violence you're seeing is in Donald Trump's administration, Donald Trump's America. Did they forget who's president?"

Trump's decision to speak from the White House lawn to an expected crowd of more than 1,000 has drawn criticism that he is using the official residence for partisan purposes and ignoring the risk of coronavirus transmission. Hours before Trump's speech, a large crowd assembled in white chairs, with little evidence of social distancing or face masks, despite health experts' recommendations. The coronavirus prompted both political parties to scale back their conventions and make events mostly virtual.

The Trump campaign said it had taken appropriate health precautions. About 300 anti-Trump protesters gathered on Black Lives Matter Plaza nearby, playing music and dancing ahead of Trump's speech.

NATION UNDER SIEGE More than 180,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus - more than any other country, according to a Reuters tally - amid a fresh wave of protests over the latest high-profile police shooting of a Black American.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, relative calm returned after three nights of civil strife ending on Tuesday - including arson, vandalism and deadly shootings - sparked by a police shooting that paralyzed a Black man. Trump, a former New York real estate developer, is seeking to turn around a re-election campaign that has been largely overshadowed by a health crisis that has put millions of Americans out of work.

While his approval rating among Republican voters remains high, dissent is mounting within the party. In three open letters being published on Thursday and Friday, Biden won endorsements from more than 160 people who worked for Republican former President George W. Bush or for past Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney and John McCain, the New York Times and Politico reported. Earlier this week, 27 former Republican lawmakers endorsed Biden while the Lincoln Project, among the most prominent Republican-backed groups opposing Trump, said a former Republican Party head had joined it as a senior adviser.

Thursday's program aimed to counterbalance those defections, featuring a video showcasing former Democratic voters who say they now support Trump and remarks from U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, who abandoned the Democratic Party to join the Republicans after voting against Trump's impeachment this year. "Joe Biden is being told what to do by the radicals running my former party, the same radicals trying to install him as their puppet president," he said.

FIREWORKS SPECTACLE Trump, a former reality television host, and his advisers have set up his speech with a producer's eye. His use of the White House as his backdrop has irked critics who say holding a political event there is a potential violation of the law.

Fireworks were expected over Washington's nearby monuments at the conclusion of Trump's speech. The Republican convention has attracted fewer television viewers than its Democratic counterpart on two of its three nights so far, including on Wednesday, according to early Nielsen Media Research.

A total of 17.3 million people watched the third night of the mostly virtual Republican National Convention on Wednesday, according to Nielsen, fewer than the 22.8 million viewers for the third night of last week's Democratic convention. Democrats have criticized Trump's aggressive response to demonstrations sparked by the May 25 Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a Black man.

On Wednesday, Trump said he was sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, Wisconsin, after violent protests there following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back. Trump kicked off the week on Monday by accusing Democrats of seeking to steal the election by advocating for mail-in voting. His previous high-profile speeches have also emphasized grim themes, including his inaugural address in January 2017 that described "American carnage."

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers blank Giants again, sweep twin bill

Seven members of the Los Angeles Dodgers relief corps took advantage of a rare day in the twilight Thursday, combining on a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over the host San Francisco Giants to complete a double-header sweep. Clayton Kersh...

Republican leaders rally behind Trump, say Biden no longer has any principles

Top Republican party leaders Thursday night rallied behind President Donald Trump as they used the platform of Republican National Convention to launch a blistering attack on his Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden. The Democrats a...

Trump, Republicans attack Biden amid coronavirus crisis, street protests

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as Republicans warned of a lawless and dangerous America if Biden wins the November election. T...

FACTBOX-Quotes from last day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Greatness"

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020