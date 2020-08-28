Left Menu
President Buhari sacks Dokubo from Amnesty Programme, appoints Milland Dixon Dikio

President Buhari sacks Dokubo from Amnesty Programme, appoints Milland Dixon Dikio
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MBuhari)

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo as the coordinator, Amnesty Programme, and approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio as interim Administrator with effect from August 21.

In a quoted statement by Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity that Prof. Dokubo was directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

The statement reads, "President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme) with effect from August 21."

This followed the President's approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.

Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

