President Buhari sacks Dokubo from Amnesty Programme, appoints Milland Dixon Dikio

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo as the coordinator, Amnesty Programme, and approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio as interim Administrator with effect from August 21.

In a quoted statement by Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity that Prof. Dokubo was directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavors.