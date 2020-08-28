Left Menu
Situation in Ladakh as severe as 1962: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena on Friday said that the current situation in Ladakh is as severe as that of 1962, apparently referring to India-China war, but asserted that the Indian Army will not allow the history to repeat.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:33 IST
Shiv Sena on Friday said that the current situation in Ladakh is as severe as that of 1962, apparently referring to India-China war, but asserted that the Indian Army will not allow the history to repeat. In its mouthpiece Saamana, the party said that Chinese "infiltration" and "land grabbing" activities have not reduced even as the country acknowledges India now has become more powerful.

"The Chinese dragon's actions there have not stopped, nor have their intentions changed. The Chinese and Indian Army may be undergoing discussions, but the guns of the two countries are stacked on each other along the Ladakh border. India is saying that China withdrew from Ladakh, while China is saying that India too should move from 'finger four' to its border first....," the editorial said. "Today's India is not that of 1962. It is much more powerful than that. Despite acknowledging this, Chinese infiltration and land grabbing activities have not reduced. Indian Army will not allow the repeat of the history of 1962. The situation in Ladakh currently is as severe as that of 1962. We cannot deny that," it said.

India and China remain in a standoff position in Ladakh after twenty Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15. Talks between both countries regarding disengagement are going on but it has not produced any fruitful results. The editorial said that China's aggressive intentions became clear only after a "few kilometres of incursion" by the Chinese into Ladakh in June.

"The army is fully prepared. Our army chief visited the entire border. The Prime Minister also went to Ladakh and boosted the morale of the soldiers. The new guest of the Hindustani Air Force 'Rafale' has challenged the Chinese dragon while monitoring the border," it said. Sena also said that India has given economic shocks to China by banning many Chinese apps.

"It became clear that China withdrew a few steps from the region in which the tension in the two countries reached a peak due to the conflict in Galwan valley. This may have made China a little bit, but it has softened, creating such a 'feel good' atmosphere across the country. But now Foreign Minister Jaishankar in Ladakh, speaking of the most serious situation after 1962, can shock this environment. That means China's crisis remains on the Ladakh border," the editorial said. (ANI)

