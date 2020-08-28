UK PM Johnson says Japan's Abe achieved great things

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday praised the record of Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation earlier because of poor health.

"@AbeShinzo has achieved great things as PM of Japan - for his country and the world," Johnson said on Twitter.

"Under his stewardship the UK-Japan relationship has gone from strength to strength in trade, defence and our cultural links. Thank you for all your years of service and I wish you good health."