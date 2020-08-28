UK PM Johnson says Japan's Abe achieved great things

UK PM Johnson says Japan's Abe achieved great thingsReuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:16 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday praised the record of Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation earlier because of poor health.
"@AbeShinzo has achieved great things as PM of Japan - for his country and the world," Johnson said on Twitter.
"Under his stewardship the UK-Japan relationship has gone from strength to strength in trade, defence and our cultural links. Thank you for all your years of service and I wish you good health."
