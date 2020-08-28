Merkel warns of pandemic difficulties to come

Chancellor Angela Merkel is cautioning that the coronavirus crisis will make life more difficult in the coming months than it has been over the summer and is calling on Germans to continue taking the threat seriously. Germany's response to the virus is generally viewed as relatively successful, but the country has seen a pickup in new infections in recent weeks, as have many others in Europe.

Merkel said Friday: "We have to expect that some things will be even more difficult in the coming months than in the summer." She said it is important to keep infections down as people increasingly meet indoors. She told reporters in Berlin that "we will have to keep living with the virus." The long-time German leader said she had three priorities, including ensuring that children can continue access education despite the pandemic, ensuring economic revival, and maintaining social cohesion at a time when many in society are suffering hardship.