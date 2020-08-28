Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus will shut transit routes if sanctions imposed, Lukashenko says

Speaking during a visit to a dairy factory in the country's east, Lukashenko said he would block European neighbors from shipping goods to Russia over Belarusian territory, and divert exports now shipped through ports in EU member Lithuania. "They got fat and forgot what Belarus is.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:53 IST
Belarus will shut transit routes if sanctions imposed, Lukashenko says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, facing a nearly three-week popular uprising since a disputed election, threatened on Friday to cut off European transit routes across his country if sanctions are imposed. Speaking during a visit to a dairy factory in the country's east, Lukashenko said he would block European neighbors from shipping goods to Russia over Belarusian territory, and divert exports now shipped through ports in EU member Lithuania.

"They got fat and forgot what Belarus is. And though we could be frightened off with rockets and tanks," Belta state news agency quoted him as saying. "Well let's see who is afraid of whom. We'll show them what sanctions are." Goods from landlocked Belarus account for almost a third of Lithuania's rail traffic and port volume. Belarus is also a major overland route for European goods bound for Russia and carries pipelines used to ship Russian oil to Europe.

Lukashenko denies opposition accusations that he rigged an Aug. 9 election to prolong his 26-year rule. Thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand he step down. He says the protesters are funded by the West and accuses NATO of massing forces on Belarusian frontiers, which the alliance denies. Lukashenko said he had ordered half the army to enter combat preparedness and had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that their troops could unite in the event of a threat from the West.

"If they (NATO troops) don't hold still, it's necessary to use a joint grouping of armed forces, the basis of which is the Belarusian army," Lukashenko said. "The Russians must support us and follow us." Neighbouring Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia have pushed for Europe to take stronger action against Lukashenko. Lithuania has also angered Lukashenko by hosting opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled there after the vote that her supporters say she won.

"The president supports effective sanctions on Belarus, at European, regional and national levels. They are used as an answer to violence of government institutions and human rights violations in the country," Lithuanian presidential spokesman Antanas Bubnelis said on Friday. Belarus is Russia's closest ex-Soviet ally and its territory is an integral part of Moscow's European defense strategy. Nevertheless, Lukashenko is seen in Moscow as a truculent friend, and the Kremlin must decide whether to stick with him.

In the biggest sign yet of Russia's willingness to intervene to prop up Lukashenko, Putin said on Thursday the Kremlin had set up a "reserve police force" at Lukashenko's request, although it would be deployed only if necessary. Speaking on Friday about the Russian force, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped "such troops are not deployed".

The West has so far acted cautiously, balancing its sympathy for a nascent Belarusian pro-democracy movement with its concern over provoking intervention from Russia. EU foreign ministers on Thursday discussed sanctions against up to 20 Belarusians they blame for election fraud and cracking down on protesters.

TRENDING

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Mirzapur Season 2 gets official release date in Oct, introduction of a new antagonist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNS...

Republican senator, swarmed by protesters after Trump speech, calls for FBI probe

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Friday called on the FBI to investigate a crowd of protesters that swarmed him as he departed the White House after listening to U.S. President Donald Trump accept his partys nomination for re-election. Paul ...

'Double lockdown': COVID-19 adds to blockaded Gaza's despair

On a deserted beachfront in a newly locked-down Gaza, fishermen look impotently at the Mediterranean waters they can no longer access under two separate bans - one by Israel and the other by Hamas police imposing COVID-19 restrictions. In a...

Hurricane Laura: Most dangerous hurricane to hit the US this season

While it is difficult to link any individual tropical cyclone to climate change, the UN World Meteorological Organization WMO expects to see more powerful storms in future as a result of global warming. Scenes of the aftermath of Hurrican...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020