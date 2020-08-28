Left Menu
Manik Sarkar expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in Tripura

If the government conducts more tests then the number of positive cases will increase but it will help the government to trace the virus and control it by proper treatment, Sarkar said and suggested the setting up of more laboratories. "I have asked the chief minister to take up the COVID-19 situation seriously with the ministry of health and seek special efforts for Tripura.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:52 IST
Manik Sarkar expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in Tripura
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CM_sarkar)

Leader of Opposition in Tripura, Manik Sarkar on Friday expressed concern over the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the state and urged the BJP-IPFT government to increase testing and provide effective treatment to the affected people. The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing day by day as is the number of deaths due to it, he said.

A six-member delegation of the party led by Sarkar had met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at the civil secretariat here and expressed their concern, Sarkar told reporters here. The COVID-19 situation in the state is worrying because the number of infections is increasing every day and patients are dying every day. Many doctors have told us that community transmission of the deadly virus has already started, he said.

Sarkar said the delegation suggested attaching maximum importance to testing of samples and proper treatment. We sought to stress on triple T - tracing, testing and treatment. If the government conducts more tests then the number of positive cases will increase but it will help the government to trace the virus and control it by proper treatment, Sarkar said and suggested the setting up of more laboratories.

"I have asked the chief minister to take up the COVID-19 situation seriously with the ministry of health and seek special efforts for Tripura. The chief minister has agreed with our proposal and assured to take measures in this regard, the former chief minister said. We have also demanded that the government should pay Rs 7,500 per month for a family and 10 kg of free rice per head to the non tax paying people of the state. As the economy has slowed down due to COVID-19 it will help people to get nutrition, he said.

