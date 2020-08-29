Left Menu
Mangaluru firing: Final hearing on Sept 1

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-08-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 16:36 IST
The final hearing as part of the magisterial inquiry into the firing on anti-CAA protestors on December 19 last year will be held here on September 1, inquiry officer and Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha said in a release Saturday. Two protestors, Nausheen and Jaleel, were killed in the firing when the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent here on December 19 last year.

The government had then ordered a magisterial inquiry and appointed Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha as the presiding officer. The hearing will be the final chance for people who were either eyewitnesses to the incident or having information about it to appear at the court hall of the mini Vidhana Soudha between 11 am and 1 pm on September 1 and record their evidence or statements, the release said, adding no further statements or evidence will be entertained.PTI MVGSS PTI PTI

