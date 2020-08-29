Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fraudulent mindset of BJP govt in Goa keeping plasma donors away: GPCC president

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar alleged that the fraudulent mindset of the BJP government in the state of making a business out of people's sickness is keeping plasma donors away.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:06 IST
Fraudulent mindset of BJP govt in Goa keeping plasma donors away: GPCC president
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar alleged that the fraudulent mindset of the BJP government in the state of making a business out of people's sickness is keeping plasma donors away. "The fraudulent mindset of the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to make business of people's sickness is keeping away the recovered Covid patients from coming forward to donate their plasma. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane who is looting the people must remember that he will have to answer to almighty one day," said GPCC president Girish Chodankar in a press statement.

It is shocking that the government is providing ventilators, plasma and remdesivir medicines to the private hospitals in Goa who in turn charge lakhs of rupees from the patients for the same. The BJP government has deliberately not done capping on the healthcare fees and charges in private hospitals with a sole intention of making fortunes by receiving commissions from private hospitals. The private hospitals are charging whatever they feel with no control from the government, the press statement read. The press statement of the GPCC president further read, "The Chief Minister and Health Minister have already witnessed the 'Act of God on Frauds' in the past, specially with cunning politicians with dictatorial style of functioning. When someone plays with the lives and sentiments of innocents, not only that person but the others also has to repay for the misdeeds. Goa CM and Health Minister must remember that their misdeeds will have to be answered in one way or the other."

The press conference of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane yesterday made it clear that he has the hidden agenda of privatising the South Goa District Hospital. The Congress Party will go all out to oppose any such move from the most corrupt Health Minister of Goa, it said. The Health Minister while admitting that all hospitals including private hospitals serving Covid patients are full, has maintained a conspicuous silence on making the South Goa District Hospital fully functional, stated Girish Chodankar while demanding that the entire hospital must be made functional immediately.

"The BJP government has completely failed in management of Covid situation in Goa. Time is passing by with huge spike in positive cases. If government fails to take pro-active steps now, Congress party will launch aggressive statewide agitation for which the BJP government will be responsible." the press statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Eagles' Peters wants more money to play LT

If the Philadelphia Eagles want Jason Peters to move back to left tackle, it reportedly comes with a price. The 38-year-old Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year 3 million contract last month to play right guard after st...

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Kerala

Malappuram Kerala India, Aug 29 ANI A 110-year-old woman recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Malappuram Manjeri Medical College on Saturday. The woman, Pathu, is the oldest survivor of the virus in the State.It is a matter of pr...

Delhi BJP hails decision to resume metro services from Sept 7

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Centre to start the metro in a phased manner from September 7. Gupta said people in Delhi were facing a lot of difficulties due to suspension of metro services.The ser...

East Coast Railway's bid to procure new technology faces initial tendering difficulties

East Coast Railway has decided to procure loco attachments technology and customise it on a trial basis before using it widely, but the work encountered initial difficulties in the tendering process. A tender was floated for the procurement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020