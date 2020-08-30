Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-A year of primary upsets may set stage for more partisan U.S. Congress

Bowman rode a wave of voter outrage over excessive police force against African Americans to victory and is expected to win the Nov. 3 election in a heavily-Democratic district. CORI BUSH: Activist Bush had the backing of left-wing Justice Democrats when she beat 20-year House veteran William Lacy Clay, whose St. Louis, Missouri, seat was previously held by his father.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:31 IST
FACTBOX-A year of primary upsets may set stage for more partisan U.S. Congress
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@nvdems)

Election Day is more than two months away but eight members of the U.S. House of Representatives have already essentially lost their seats after being defeated by members of their own parties during the primary election season. The losses -- three Democrats and five Republicans -- could set the stage for a more divided Capitol next year, as some of the insurgents were closer to the far left and right wings of their parties.

This Tuesday's primary election match-ups in Massachusetts include a challenge to Democratic U.S. Senator Ed Markey by U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy, though polls show Markey likely fending off that challenge. Here are the 2020 primary races that so far resulted in incumbents -- some of them high-profile political veterans -- losing in intra-party challenges:

DEMOCRATS JAMAAL BOWMAN: Former middle-school principal Bowman, who is Black, beat 16-term congressman from New York Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Bowman rode a wave of voter outrage over excessive police force against African Americans to victory and is expected to win the Nov. 3 election in a heavily-Democratic district.

CORI BUSH: Activist Bush had the backing of left-wing Justice Democrats when she beat 20-year House veteran William Lacy Clay, whose St. Louis, Missouri, seat was previously held by his father. Bush, who like Clay is Black, argued her opponent was too moderate on police violence. MARIE NEWMAN: Liberal activist Newman narrowly beat Daniel Lipinski, one of the few anti-abortion Democrats in the House, to win an Illinois district.

REPUBLICANS RANDY FEENSTRA: Iowa state senator Feenstra edged 18-year congressional veteran Steve King, whose increasingly strident rhetoric against immigrants had some Republicans worried they could lose the seat. Feenstra is seen boosting the party's chances of keeping the seat in Republican hands in November.

BOB GOOD: Bob Good took on first-term Virginia U.S. Representative Denver Riggleman, who stirred conservative opposition when he officiated at the same-sex marriage of two former campaign volunteers. The primary win by Good increases Democrats' chances of picking up this seat in the fall. LAUREN BOEBERT: Colorado gun-rights activist and restaurateur Lauren Boebert defeated Scott Tipton, despite his backing from President Donald Trump. Boebert has voiced support for the conspiracy theory "QAnon" and is one of two such Republicans seen as likely to join the House in January as they are running in heavily conservative districts. The other is Georgia businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

JAKE LATURNER: Kansas state Treasurer LaTurner bested freshman Representative Steve Watkins, who faced a felony charge related to alleged illegal voting. SCOTT FRANKLIN: Florida businessman Franklin beat freshman Representative Ross Spano, the target of a federal investigation into campaign violations that he says were unintentional.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kenoshians face 'wake-up call' after tumultuous, painful week of violence

Five decades after he came with his migrant-worker family from Texas to Kenosha, Wisconsin to pick cucumbers and potatoes in the fields outside of town, Tony Garcia is a prominent community member who has sat on the several local boards.So ...

Pharmacy Benefits of Medicaid: Important Things You Should Know

Medicaid is an American health scheme that covers the medical needs of hundreds of thousands of Americans who are incapable of taking care of their medical expenses by themselves. This federal and state scheme takes care of outpatient, as w...

Extend all possible help to students appearing for JEE, NEET

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged the ruling BJD legislators to extend all possible help to students appearing for JEE and NEET exams in the state -- which is currently grappling with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pand...

'Main approaches to COVID-19 treatment summarised'

Scientists have assessed currently known approaches to the treatment of novel coronavirus infection in a study that sheds light on the different groups of drugs used against COVID-19 across the world. The researchers, including those from S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020