Uttarakhand BJP office to remain closed till September 2, in view of COVID-19 situation

The BJP office of Uttarakhand will now remain closed till September 2, as the party has decided to extend the closure by three more days in view of the coronavirus situation. The BJP state office had been closed as a preventive measure and for sanitization in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party's media in-charge for the state, Devendra Bhasin, said that earlier it had been planned to keep the office closed till Monday, but now it will remain closed till September 2. Earlier, the party's Uttarakhand unit on Sunday decided to postpone the meeting of the state working committee, scheduled for Monday, after the party's state chief Banshi Dhar Bhagat was diagnosed with COVID-19.

As per the statement by the party, Bhagat was hospitalized after being found COVID-19 positive. The meeting will now take place after Bhagat makes full recovery. (ANI)