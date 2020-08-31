Left Menu
Development News Edition

German president condemns far-right protest in Berlin

Opinion polls show only one German in 10 rejects the country's current prevention measures, such as the requirement to wear masks on public transport, in stores and in some public buildings such as libraries and schools. Steinmeier defended the right of those protesting the coronavirus measures to demonstrate, but admonished them not to allow themselves to be co-opted by the extreme right with a different agenda.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:47 IST
German president condemns far-right protest in Berlin
Representative image

Germany's president on Monday condemned an attempt by far-right protesters to storm the country's parliament building over the weekend, accusing other demonstrators who watched on of complicity with the extremists. Hundreds of people who were part of a broader demonstration against the country's pandemic restrictions breached a security barrier outside the Reichstag building late Saturday before being intercepted by police and removed.

From the steps of the building, some waved the flag of the German Reich of 1871-1918 — a favourite of the far-right in a country where the Nazi flag is banned — and other extremist banners. The Reichstag building was burned a month after the Nazis came to power in 1933, many believe by the Nazis themselves, and the arson attack was used as an excuse to impose a crackdown on civil liberties.

Today it houses Germany's parliament, and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the images of the weekend protest "rightfully frightened and outraged many people." "The violent riots on Saturday again made clear that right-wing extremism has deep roots in our society," Steinmeier said after meeting with the three police officers who stood alone against the protesters until reinforcements arrived. "It is a serious danger and it is an important and ongoing task to uncover networks in the early stages in order to effectively combat it." Though tens of thousands of people opposed to wearing masks and other measures intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus took part in the daylong demonstration on Saturday, countrywide they are very much a minority. Opinion polls show only one German in 10 rejects the country's current prevention measures, such as the requirement to wear masks on public transport, in stores and in some public buildings such as libraries and schools.

Steinmeier defended the right of those protesting the coronavirus measures to demonstrate, but admonished them not to allow themselves to be co-opted by the extreme right with a different agenda. "My understanding ends where demonstrators allow themselves to be harnessed to the carts of the enemies of democracy and the political agitators," he said. "Those who seek cooperation with right-wing extremists on the street, but also those who simply walk without being concerned alongside neo-Nazis, xenophobes and anti-Semites, those who don't clearly and actively separate themselves from them, make common cause with them." Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, decried what he called "disgraceful pictures at the Reichstag that are not acceptable — anti-democrats trying to encroach on the steps of our democratic parliament." He thanked police, as well as "the overwhelming majority of the 83 million people in this country — all those who are behaving sensibly, cautiously and considerately in this pandemic, even if it isn't always easy." Seibert also condemned a weekend incident in Bergisch Gladbach, near Cologne, in which Health Minister Jens Spahn was yelled at and, his ministry says, spat at by protesters against virus restrictions. Video showed Spahn appearing to offer to talk to demonstrators before giving up and getting in his car.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Newly designated Lebanese PM urges immediate reforms, IMF dealLebanons prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib called on Monday for the formation of a new government in record time and urg...

'Passing of an era': President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended his condolences after Congress veteran and Indias former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away at Delhi hospital. Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise i...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Japans Toshimaen amusement park closes after 94 years, to make way for Harry PotterA popular Tokyo amusement park on Monday closed its doors for the last time after being in busin...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kiteA three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet 30 metr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020