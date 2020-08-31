Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress alleges bias by Facebook in favour of BJP, seeks JPC probe

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegation of Facebook's "complicity" in favour the BJP and said the Congress will not allow India's hard-won democracy "to be manipulated and tarnished".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:12 IST
Congress alleges bias by Facebook in favour of BJP, seeks JPC probe
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegation of Facebook's "complicity" in favour the BJP and said the Congress will not allow India's hard-won democracy "to be manipulated and tarnished". Addressing a press conference here, Chowdhury said media articles "have revealed how Facebook and WhatsApp have colluded to tarnish India's democracy".

He said "digital imperialism has started" and alleged that there was "an alliance between Facebook and BJP". "In a span of just two weeks, three separate articles incredible international media publications have revealed how Facebook and WhatsApp have colluded with the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to tarnish India's democracy. It is an alliance between Facebook and BJP so that the Facebook can earn money from India and help BJP winning elections," Chowdhury alleged.

He referred to an email written by the head of Facebook India's public policy team to her colleagues apparently "referring to" BJP's victory in the 2014 general elections. Chowdhury alleged that investigative articles in the US media have "exposed Facebook and WhatsApp's nexus with the BJP".

Accusing two social media giants of "complicity in propagating hate speech and fake news to favour the BJP in elections," he alleged that Facebook's global leadership team "was well aware of the biases and partisanship of their India leadership team". He said India is a sovereign republic and simply cannot tolerate interference in its domestic affairs by anyone, "let alone a foreign company in pursuit of profits".

"The founders and leaders of the Congress party sacrificed their lives to win India her freedom and to establish India as a democratic republic. We will not allow this hard-won democracy to be manipulated and tarnished," he said. Seeking an immediate Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation, Chowdhury also demanded a criminal investigation into the affairs of Facebook India.

He demanded that all "pending approvals and licenses for Facebook and WhatsApp should be put on hold until the investigations are completed". Chowdhury demanded suspension of Facebook India's leadership team with immediate effect until the conclusion of the investigations.

The Congress also demanded an inquiry by Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology into activities of all heads of public policy teams of foreign technology companies operating in India and establishing a code of conduct. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

ITFC and IsDB to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar’s COVID-19 research program

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC ITFC-IDB.org and the Islamic Development Bank IsDB, are to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar IPD based in Senegal with medical equipment and biomedical research in the fight against ...

'A leader with enormous political prowess': Andhra Governor pays tributes to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

Paying rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away in the national capital on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called him a leader with enormous political prowess, who was acclaimed for his rol...

Cycling-Ewan outsmarts Bennett to win Tour stage three as Alaphilippe retains lead

Australian Caleb Ewan timed his effort to perfection to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint at the end of a 198-km hilly ride through the Alpine foothills on Monday. Sam Bennett looked in control but the Irishman had...

West accepts Moscow was right to approve COVID vaccine - Russian official

Comments by a senior U.S. official and moves by Britain towards the possible fast-tracking of COVID-19 vaccines show the West now accepts Russia was right to approve a vaccine as early as August, a Russian official said on Monday.Russia gra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020