Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romanian government survives no-confidence motion in boost for stability

Romania's centrist minority government survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday, improving political stability as the country struggles to curb the coronavirus epidemic that has pummelled its economy. We struggled to form a 233-seat parliament majority and we failed." Ciolacu said his party would expel from its ranks all those absentees who helped his no-confidence vote attempt to fail.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:33 IST
Romanian government survives no-confidence motion in boost for stability
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Romania's centrist minority government survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday, improving political stability as the country struggles to curb the coronavirus epidemic that has pummelled its economy. Parliamentary debates and a vote were canceled due to lack of a quorum, helping Prime Minister Ludovic Orban foil an attempt by Social Democrats to oust him, a move the opposition had hoped would boost its profile ahead of countrywide municipal elections on Sept. 27.

Orban hailed the outcome, saying it was beneficial for the country and his government while "facing challenges in short and medium term ..., requiring (us) to work at full capacity". "We can note now that there's a majority that understood us and has backed us," Orban added, after only 226 legislators out of the minimum required 233 needed to topple the government showed up in parliament on Monday.

Romania's two-house parliament has 465 legislators. Asked by reporters if he would try to reschedule the vote, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said: "There's nothing to reschedule, it failed. We struggled to form a 233-seat parliament majority and we failed."

Ciolacu said his party would expel from its ranks all those absentees who helped his no-confidence vote attempt to fail. The Social Democrats remain Romania's largest party but lost control of government late last year amid mass protests over the party's repeated attempts to politicize the judiciary and the conviction of leader Liviu Dragnea on corruption charges.

They have since lost about half their support in opinion polls. That suggests Orban's centrists stand a good chance of forming a coalition government after a parliamentary election probably due in December. That could restore investor confidence, eroded by years of political instability and fiscal largesse.

Romania has reported 87,540 coronavirus infections and 3,621 deaths since February and the daily number of infections picked up to average above 1,000 a day in August. The government has extended a state of alert until mid-September.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

ITFC and IsDB to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar’s COVID-19 research program

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC ITFC-IDB.org and the Islamic Development Bank IsDB, are to support Institut Pasteur de Dakar IPD based in Senegal with medical equipment and biomedical research in the fight against ...

'A leader with enormous political prowess': Andhra Governor pays tributes to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

Paying rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away in the national capital on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called him a leader with enormous political prowess, who was acclaimed for his rol...

Cycling-Ewan outsmarts Bennett to win Tour stage three as Alaphilippe retains lead

Australian Caleb Ewan timed his effort to perfection to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint at the end of a 198-km hilly ride through the Alpine foothills on Monday. Sam Bennett looked in control but the Irishman had...

West accepts Moscow was right to approve COVID vaccine - Russian official

Comments by a senior U.S. official and moves by Britain towards the possible fast-tracking of COVID-19 vaccines show the West now accepts Russia was right to approve a vaccine as early as August, a Russian official said on Monday.Russia gra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020