Sweden's Political Shift: Magdalena Andersson's New Era

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson resigned after a centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats won a majority in recent elections, ending the right-wing bloc's rule. Magdalena Andersson, poised to become Prime Minister, promises a new direction, but faces hurdles in forming a stable government coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 20:24 IST
Sweden's Political Shift: Magdalena Andersson's New Era
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In a significant political shift, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has resigned after a centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats clinched victory in the recent elections. The newly empowered bloc secured 176 seats, edging past Kristersson's right-wing coalition, which garnered 173 seats according to the official election authority.

Magdalena Andersson stands poised to become Sweden's first female prime minister, marking a departure from years of right-wing policies. Emphasizing inclusivity, Andersson addressed those feeling unwelcome under previous governance, declaring this a 'new era' in Sweden's political landscape.

Despite the win, forming a government remains challenging as Andersson seeks to solidify coalition agreements. The Centre and Green Parties are potential allies, yet their coalition involvement remains uncertain due to disagreements within the left's factions. Failure to form a government might lead to another election if parliament cannot elect a new prime minister in four attempts.

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