Delhi BJP workers stage protest over appointment of block, district unit presidents

In the organisational restructuring of Delhi BJP, lists of 250 block presidents and 14 district presidents were recently issued by the Delhi BJP president. The names were shortlisted and finalised after an extensive consultation process in which the feedback of party leaders, including former and current MPs, MLAs, councilors, state office bearers and district and block presidents, was taken.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:13 IST
A few Delhi BJP workers staged a protest outside the party office on Pant Marg here on Monday, expressing their resentment over appointment of block and district unit presidents as part of the ongoing organisational restructuring process. The protesters alleged that the feedback process adopted by the party for appointment of presidents of district and block units was "farce" and "genuine workers were deprived of their dues".

"Such persons who did not help the party during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the past have got the posts of president, while the deserving ones were offered assurances only," a party worker from Srinivaspuri block in South Delhi alleged. Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel said the protesters met the party's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta later in the day.

"He assured them that securing the interest of all the workers in the party was his responsibility," Goel said. In the organisational restructuring of Delhi BJP, lists of 250 block presidents and 14 district presidents were recently issued by the Delhi BJP president.

The names were shortlisted and finalised after an extensive consultation process in which the feedback of party leaders, including former and current MPs, MLAs, councilors, state office bearers and district and block presidents, was taken. "The names of state office bearers are now likely to be announced in the second half of September. The announcement was likely on tomorrow but it's unlikely now due to demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee," a senior Delhi BJP leader said.

The BJP's central leadership has appointed its national general secretary Arun Singh and Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar as observers for organisational restructuring of the Delhi unit..

