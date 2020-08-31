Left Menu
Messages left with Kristinn Hrafnsson, who replaced Assange as WikiLeaks' editor-in-chief after the latter's arrest, were not immediately returned.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:51 IST
WikiLeaks, a key player in 2016 U.S. election, suffers outage
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Secret-spilling website WikiLeaks, a pivotal player in the email leaks that buffeted the 2016 U.S. presidential election, suffered an outage on Monday.

Visitors to the site were met with an error message saying the security certificate used to ensure private communication with its users had expired and that access was forbidden. WikiLeaks has effectively become invisible to most internet users, though such lapses are generally fixed quickly.

The blooper comes at a particularly trying time for WikiLeaks, whose jailed founder Julian Assange is fighting extradition from Britain to the United States over charges connected to the disclosure of U.S. diplomatic secrets by former Army private Chelsea Manning in 2010. Assange would later go on to publish tens of thousands of emails belonging to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, a development that might have contributed to her loss in the 2016 election.

A Senate report this month said WikiLeaks had played a key role in Russia's effort to assist Republican President Donald Trump's campaign against Clinton and likely knew it was helping Russian intelligence. Messages left with Kristinn Hrafnsson, who replaced Assange as WikiLeaks' editor-in-chief after the latter's arrest, were not immediately returned.

