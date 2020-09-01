Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will take months for Indian economy to register positive growth: P Chidambaram

It will take months for India's economy to register positive growth according to Congress leader P Chidambaram after government data revealed that the Indian economy had contracted by 23.9 percent in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY21).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 04:42 IST
Will take months for Indian economy to register positive growth: P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

It will take months for India's economy to register positive growth according to Congress leader P Chidambaram after government data revealed that the Indian economy had contracted by 23.9 percent in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY21). The former finance minister, speaking through video conferencing at a press conference, said that the decline meant that "about one quarter of the gross domestic output as on June 30, 2019, has been wiped out in the last 12 months. Another way of looking at it is, since the end of 2019-20, the gross domestic output has fallen by about 20 per cent."

He pointed out that agriculture, forestry and fishing are the only sectors which have grown in the quarter while a "sharp decline" has been noticed in manufacturing, construction, trade, hotels, and transport among others. "The estimates do not come as a surprise to us. They should be a matter of surprise to the government that was seeing 'green shoots' on several days during the first quarter. They should also be a matter of shame to the government that did nothing -- literally nothing -- to cushion the fall by taking suitable fiscal and welfare measures," he said and further added, "but we know that the Modi government has no shame and will not acknowledge its mistakes."

He also said that many close observers of the Indian economy, the latest of whom was the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Annual Report had foretold this scenario, based on which the Congress had urged the government to take "preventive and pre-emptive" measures but "our pleas fell on deaf ears." "It will take many months before the economy turns the corner and registers positive growth. The inaction and ineptitude of the government gives us no hope that we will see light at the end of the tunnel at any time soon," he further said.

The provisional estimates of GDP were released on Monday for the quarter April-June 2020. The contraction by 23.9 per cent of the Indian economy in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY21), marks the first contraction in more than 40 years as COVID-19 pandemic compressed consumer demand and private investments, government data showed. The National Statistical Office (NSO) said gross value added (GVA) came in at minus 22.8 per cent.

The government and Reserve Bank of India have been prompt to take measures for mitigating the impact of pandemic on economy by rolling out stimulus packages, reforms and interest rate cuts. However, the revival is expected to take time as there is still high uncertainty regarding COVID-19 cases across the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Forlan leaves Penarol after second defeat in four games

Diego Forlan parted ways with Penarol on Monday after coaching the Uruguayan club for just 11 games, the former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid player said. Forlans team lost 2-0 at home to Wanderers on Sunday, their second defeat in ...

Bhupesh Baghel demands Rs 2,828 Cr from Centre as GST compensation for Chhattisgarh

It would be more practical for the Centre to take loans to pay off the GST compensation amount to states, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel demanding Rs 2,828 crores for Chhattisgarh for the same for 2020-21. The Chief Minister wrote to Un...

New Jersey, California allow indoor dining to resume, with limits

New Jersey and California on Monday took a big step toward resumption of their pre-pandemic economies by allowing restaurants to begin limited indoor dining, as coronavirus cases abated nationwide even as some new hotspots emerged. The two ...

Saudi king sacks two royals under defence corruption probe

Saudi Arabias King Salman sacked two royals and referred them along with four military officers for investigation into corruption at the defence ministry in a royal decree issued early on Tuesday and carried by state media.The decree said P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020