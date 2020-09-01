Left Menu
Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka Minister Sudhakar over his 'background' statement

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy attacked State Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar for commenting about his 'background' and said, the latter must "first recall how many times he has switched his party by taking overnight flights".

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:20 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy attacked State Minister for Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar for commenting about his 'background' and said, the latter must "first recall how many times he has switched his party by taking overnight flights". "Talking about my background in the excitement of getting a ministerial position reflects Sudhakar's true personality. People are under the illusion that power is permanent," he said.

"Even Sudharkar's party workers disagree on whether he is qualified enough to talk about the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideology," he added while speaking to ANI. Notably, Dr K Sudhakar on March 31, 2019, had resigned from Congress and announced his decision to join the BJP. Speaking to ANI, he had cited Congress' reactions to the Pulwama attack as a reason behind his decision.

Kumaraswamy also claimed that his "government was brought down by money raised by the drug mafia and betting agents. This is well known by Mumbai veers (MLAs who travelled to Mumbai). Minister Sudhakar is no exception." "I cannot speak about the background of Sudhakar. What all services he has provided in the last two decades. I have spoken to the people about how a government is formed by destabilising the people's chosen government by mafia and money. But it is not understood why Minister Sudhakar taking it on him," Kumaraswamy added.

Yesterday, Dr K Sudhakar reacted on Kumaraswamy's statement that money from drug mafia was used to topple the coalition government in Karnataka and stated that, "The BJP government always stands very tall on ethical issues. It does support nepotism, drugs etc. It is unfortunate that the former chief minister is making allegations on a responsible, most popular national party." "He has just not humiliated the BJP but also the people of India. He should mind his words. He should understand where he has come from. His speech reveals from what background he has come from," Sudhakar added. (ANI)

