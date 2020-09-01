Mizoram assembly pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee among others

The Mizoram assembly, on the first day of its three-day session on Tuesday, paid rich tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee. Remembering Mukherjee, who died at the Army Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi on Monday, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said, his demise was a great loss for the nation.

The "veteran parliamentarian", who left active politics after he became president of the country in 2012, remained a "great leader" throughout his life, the chief minister said. Besides Mukherjee, the chief minister also made obituary references to five former members of the House, including former speakers Hiphei and Rokamlova, who died between March and July.

Opposition leader Lalduhoma and six other members, including minister R Lalzirliana and Congress Legislature Party (CPL) leader Zodintluanga Ralte also condoled the death of Mukherjee and the five former MLAs. A minute's silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

The three-day session began with all COVID-19 safety norms in place..