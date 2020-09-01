Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain appoints former royal aide to run civil service

Britain appointed Simon Case, Prince William's former private secretary and a senior government official, as the new head of the civil service on Tuesday - an influential role as Prime Minister Boris Johnson maps out a post-Brexit future.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:45 IST
Britain appoints former royal aide to run civil service

Britain appointed Simon Case, Prince William's former private secretary and a senior government official, as the new head of the civil service on Tuesday - an influential role as Prime Minister Boris Johnson maps out a post-Brexit future. The appointment of 41-year old Case puts him in a senior advisory position in government, as well as overseeing the work of more than 400,000 state employees and making sure they implement Johnson's policy decisions.

The job of Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service is a non-political role, meaning Case is expected to be impartial and he would remain in that position even after any change of government. Nevertheless, the role is at the heart of decision-making and will put Case in the room with Johnson and other ministers as the government plans the nation's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and future outside the European Union.

"His years of experience at the heart of government and working for The Royal Household make him ideally suited for this crucial role," Johnson said. Case replaces Mark Sedwill, seen as a highly influential voice during the Brexit process, who warned about the risks of leaving the EU without a deal.

Case worked as Prince William's closest aide from July 2018 before returning to work in the civil service earlier this year to help the government's coronavirus response. Before that he held several senior civil service positions, and was closely involved in work at the centre of the Brexit process on how Northern Ireland would function outside the EU.

He also worked at the GCHQ spying agency as director of strategy. Johnson's top political aide Dominic Cummings has long advocated the need to reform the civil service, stating in a January blog post that there were "profound problems at the core of how the British state makes decisions."

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter

China said on Tuesday it had suspended barley imports from Australias largest grain exporter, a ruling that threatens to inflame bilateral tensions. Chinas General Administration of Customs said barley shipments from CBH Grain would be halt...

Moderate flash flood risk in Karnataka, Kerala, J-K: CWC

The Central Water Commission CWC issued a moderate flood forecast on Tuesday, for south-west Kerala and adjoining south interior and coastal areas of Karnataka for the next 24 hours. A similar risk has been predicted over the watershed of W...

Will convert a floor of our home into museum-cum-library in Pranab Mukherjee’s memory: Abhijit

Former President Pranab Mukherjees son Abhijit, a former parliamentarian, Tuesday said he plans to convert one floor of their house in West Bengals Jangipur into a museum-cum-library in the memory of the departed leader. Abhijit also said h...

Germany sees economy recovering faster than expected in 2020

Germany expects the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to be less severe this year than originally feared, but sluggish foreign demand is likely to weaken the rebound in Europes largest economy next year. Presenting the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020