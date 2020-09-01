Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump heads to politically crucial Wisconsin amid violence, racial unrest

Despite entreaties to stay away, President Donald Trump heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to highlight his "law and order" campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer. The Republican president, who is running for re-election against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has seen his polling gap with the former vice president narrow amid ongoing protests over racial injustice and resulting violence.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:30 IST
Trump heads to politically crucial Wisconsin amid violence, racial unrest
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Despite entreaties to stay away, President Donald Trump heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to highlight his "law and order" campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer.

The Republican president, who is running for re-election against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has seen his polling gap with the former vice president narrow amid ongoing protests over racial injustice and resulting violence. Last week's Republican National Convention portrayed Biden as a leader whose policies would create further chaos in the streets. Biden and fellow Democrats have made clear that the violence is happening under Trump's watch and accuse him of fomenting it with divisive rhetoric.

Trump's trip to Wisconsin, a political battleground state that he won narrowly in 2016, gives him a chance to emphasize his police-friendly pitch in a state he hopes to keep in his column in the Nov. 3 election. Trump has lauded the National Guard for helping to quell violence in Kenosha and has offered to send federal assistance to other cities such as Portland, Oregon, which has experienced three months of protests. The president has not made a recent visit to Oregon, a state that traditionally supports Democrats in presidential elections.

Biden, who is ahead in national polls but has seen that advantage slip, leads Trump in Wisconsin, according to an average of polls by RealClearPolitics. On Monday he called for rioters and looters to be prosecuted while slamming Trump for a lack of moral leadership.

Protesters have destroyed businesses in Kenosha, the latest city where demonstrations against racism and excessive use of force by police have led to violence that both political parties have condemned but that Republicans have sought to blame on Democrats. While in Kenosha Trump intends to survey the damage from the protests and meet with law enforcement officials and business owners, but he is not scheduled to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting.

The state's governor and the city's mayor both urged Trump not to come to Kenosha to avoid inflaming tensions and allow its citizens to heal, but the president dismissed that request. "I have to see the people that did such a good job for me," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump said he would not meet with Blake's relatives because of a request that lawyers be involved. He also defended a white teenager who shot three demonstrators during street skirmishes with a semi-automatic rifle, killing two of them. "Tonight, the president declined to rebuke violence. He wouldn't even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it," Biden said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Trump accused Biden of giving "moral aid" to vandals and siding with left-leaning, violent activists.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter

China said on Tuesday it had suspended barley imports from Australias largest grain exporter, a ruling that threatens to inflame bilateral tensions. Chinas General Administration of Customs said barley shipments from CBH Grain would be halt...

Moderate flash flood risk in Karnataka, Kerala, J-K: CWC

The Central Water Commission CWC issued a moderate flood forecast on Tuesday, for south-west Kerala and adjoining south interior and coastal areas of Karnataka for the next 24 hours. A similar risk has been predicted over the watershed of W...

Will convert a floor of our home into museum-cum-library in Pranab Mukherjee’s memory: Abhijit

Former President Pranab Mukherjees son Abhijit, a former parliamentarian, Tuesday said he plans to convert one floor of their house in West Bengals Jangipur into a museum-cum-library in the memory of the departed leader. Abhijit also said h...

Germany sees economy recovering faster than expected in 2020

Germany expects the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to be less severe this year than originally feared, but sluggish foreign demand is likely to weaken the rebound in Europes largest economy next year. Presenting the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020