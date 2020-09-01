Left Menu
Development News Edition

Detentions resume in Belarus as students take to the streets

Following a fierce dispersal of peaceful demonstrators in the days after the vote that left nearly 7,000 people detained, hundreds injured by police rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings and at least three protesters dead, police stopped interfering with the demonstrations for the following two weeks, but last week again cranked up the pressure on demonstrators and began breaking up rallies. The Belarusian government also cracked down hard on the news media, deporting some foreign journalists from the country and revoking the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:43 IST
Detentions resume in Belarus as students take to the streets

Belarusian authorities on Tuesday resumed detaining protesters in the capital, Minsk, where students took to the streets demanding the resignation of the country's authoritarian leader after an election the opposition denounced as rigged. Several dozen students on Tuesday held pickets outside their universities and marched through the city center on the fourth week of mass protests rocking the country.

Belarusian media reported that at least 18 students were detained as police moved to break up the crowd. President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and bristled at the demands for him to step down after 26 years in power or start a dialogue with the opposition.

After a ferocious crackdown on demonstrators in the first days after the August 9 vote that caused international outrage, his government has avoided large-scale violence against demonstrators and sought to end the protests with threats and the selective jailing of activists. Several organisers of strikes at top industrial plants have been detained. On Tuesday, people started gathering near several large plants in support of the striking workers.

Belarusian prosecutors have opened a criminal probe against the opposition Coordination Council, accusing its members of undermining the country's security. Last week, the country's courts handed 10-day jail sentences to two council members and summoned several others for questioning, including Svetlana Alexievich, the 2015 Nobel literature laureate. Another council member, Lilia Vlasova, was detained on Monday.

The U.S. and the European Union have criticized the Aug. 9 election that extended Lukashenko's rule as neither free nor fair and urged Belarusian authorities to engage in a dialogue with the opposition. Following a fierce dispersal of peaceful demonstrators in the days after the vote that left nearly 7,000 people detained, hundreds injured by police rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings and at least three protesters dead, police stopped interfering with the demonstrations for the following two weeks, but last week again cranked up the pressure on demonstrators and began breaking up rallies.

The Belarusian government also cracked down hard on the news media, deporting some foreign journalists from the country and revoking the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists. Two Moscow-based Associated Press journalists who were covering the recent protests in Belarus were deported to Russia on Saturday.

In addition, the AP's Belarusian journalists were told by the government that their press credentials had been revoked. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said over the weekend that accreditation rights were also taken away from 17 Belarusians working for several other media, including Germany's ARD television, the BBC, Reuters and AFP, and U.S.-funded radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said five of its journalists lost their accreditation.

The U.S. and the EU officials have strongly condemned the media crackdown. The detention of hundreds of demonstrators didn't deter the opposition from mounting another massive rally on Sunday, which saw an estimated 100,000 flood the streets of the Belarusian capital amid a heavy police presence.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter

China said on Tuesday it had suspended barley imports from Australias largest grain exporter, a ruling that threatens to inflame bilateral tensions. Chinas General Administration of Customs said barley shipments from CBH Grain would be halt...

Moderate flash flood risk in Karnataka, Kerala, J-K: CWC

The Central Water Commission CWC issued a moderate flood forecast on Tuesday, for south-west Kerala and adjoining south interior and coastal areas of Karnataka for the next 24 hours. A similar risk has been predicted over the watershed of W...

Will convert a floor of our home into museum-cum-library in Pranab Mukherjee’s memory: Abhijit

Former President Pranab Mukherjees son Abhijit, a former parliamentarian, Tuesday said he plans to convert one floor of their house in West Bengals Jangipur into a museum-cum-library in the memory of the departed leader. Abhijit also said h...

Germany sees economy recovering faster than expected in 2020

Germany expects the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to be less severe this year than originally feared, but sluggish foreign demand is likely to weaken the rebound in Europes largest economy next year. Presenting the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020