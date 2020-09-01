BJP likely to raise abrogation of Article 370, talk about construction of Ram Temple in Bihar elections

Left Menu
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to raise the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and also talk about the start of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the campaign for Bihar assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:30 IST
The campaign will talk about the work done under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as also that of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past six years. According to Bihar BJP sources, they will speak about the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and also Ayodhya verdict that paved the way for construction of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

They said JD-U leaders are unlikely to raise them during electioneering. The sources said that the two allies have a different support base and BJP will highlight the issues it considers important.

"BJP's own candidates will strongly raise the issue of Article 370 and Ram Temple in their constituencies," a party leader said. The leaders of the two parties will also talk of "misrule" of RJD, they said.

Bihar BJP leaders are keen to have more rallies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They are keen to have a better strike rate than JD-U and win more seats. (ANI)

