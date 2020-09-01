U.S. appeals court likely to rule Tuesday in Trump tax returns dispute

U.S. appeals court likely to rule Tuesday in Trump tax returns disputeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:25 IST
A federal appeals court said it expects to decide later on Tuesday whether to grant President Donald Trump's request to block Manhattan's district attorney from accessing his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices.
The president has spent a year fighting a grand jury subpoena from District Attorney Cyrus Vance of his longtime accounting firm Mazars USA for eight years of personal and corporate returns. Trump is seeking to delay the handover of the documents while he appeals a lower court ruling requiring it.
A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan heard oral arguments on Trump's motion on Tuesday, and said a decision is expected by the end of the day.
