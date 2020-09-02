Left Menu
Venezuela opposition leaders in talks to join parliament vote, Turkey official says

But two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles and legislator Stalin Gonzalez have been quietly leading an effort to field opposition candidates despite worries that the vote will be tilted in favor of the ruling Socialist Party, according to two opposition sources. The news signals a major rift within the opposition, which last year coalesced around the figure of congress chief Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela's legitimate president.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 06:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 06:13 IST
Two high-profile Venezuelan opposition leaders are in talks with the government of President Nicolas Maduro to participate in the upcoming legislative elections despite a planned boycott, a Turkish official involved in the talks said on Tuesday. Opposition parties had agreed to sit out the parliamentary vote slated for December, arguing the poll was tainted by Supreme Court meddling in political parties and an arbitrary expansion of the number of legislators. But two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles and legislator Stalin Gonzalez have been quietly leading an effort to field opposition candidates despite worries that the vote will be tilted in favor of the ruling Socialist Party, according to two opposition sources.

The news signals a major rift within the opposition, which last year coalesced around the figure of congress chief Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela's legitimate president. Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey - a close political and commercial ally of Venezuela - said in a press conference that Capriles and Gonzalez had insisted on the presence of outside observers in the vote, which Maduro had agreed to.

"We see that the administration and the opposition are close to a deal, and we are happy about this," Cavusoglu said. "The attendance of outside observers is one of the conditions, and these conditions have been accepted by the Maduro administration." Neither Capriles nor Gonzalez responded to requests for comment.

Venezuela's Information Ministry, which fields questions on behalf of Maduro's government, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Guaido's press team said Capriles and Gonzalez's move did not reflect a unified decision.

"Capriles and Stalin did not meet in representation of the democratic factors, nor in name of the National Assembly, nor the interim government," Guaido's press team said in response to the news. Cavusoglu, in a nod to the boycott, said not all of the opposition was on board.

"Some individuals supported from outside will not take part in the election no matter what," he said, in apparent reference to the United States' backing of Guaido. Maduro's critics note that directors of the nation's electoral council were named by the pro-government Supreme Court rather than the opposition-controlled legislature, as mandated by the constitution.

The new elections board also approved a two-thirds increase in the number of parliamentary seats, which Maduro's adversaries called a maneuver to dilute opposition influence and pack congress with Socialist Party supporters.

