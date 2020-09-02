Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela opposition leaders in talks to join parliament vote, Turkey official says

The news signals a major rift within the opposition, which last year coalesced around the figure of congress chief Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela's legitimate president by the United States and dozens of other countries. Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey - a close political and commercial ally of Venezuela - said in a news conference that Capriles and Gonzalez had insisted on the presence of outside observers in the vote, which Maduro had agreed to.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 07:51 IST
Venezuela opposition leaders in talks to join parliament vote, Turkey official says

Two high-profile Venezuelan opposition leaders are in talks with the government of President Nicolas Maduro to participate in the upcoming legislative elections despite a planned boycott, a Turkish official involved in the talks said on Tuesday. Opposition parties had agreed to sit out the parliamentary vote slated for December, arguing the poll was tainted by Supreme Court meddling in political parties and an arbitrary expansion of the number of legislators. But two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles and legislator Stalin Gonzalez have been quietly leading an effort to field opposition candidates despite worries that the vote will be tilted in favor of the ruling Socialist Party, according to two opposition sources.

Capriles and Gonzalez's respective parties, Justice First and A New Era, were among the 27 parties that had pledged to boycott. The news signals a major rift within the opposition, which last year coalesced around the figure of congress chief Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela's legitimate president by the United States and dozens of other countries.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey - a close political and commercial ally of Venezuela - said in a news conference that Capriles and Gonzalez had insisted on the presence of outside observers in the vote, which Maduro had agreed to. "We see that the administration and the opposition are close to a deal, and we are happy about this," Cavusoglu said. "The attendance of outside observers is one of the conditions, and these conditions have been accepted by the Maduro administration."

In a series of tweets, Capriles said he would be willing to have conversations with many international actors to help Venezuela resolve its "crisis." The South American country is in the midst of a six-year economic collapse, and a year-and-a-half long power struggle between Maduro and Guaido. "It is appropriate to speak with anyone who can get us closer to a credible solution," Capriles wrote, posting a photo of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump shaking hands. "My only interest is to defend Venezuelans and achieve freedom for Venezuela."

Gonzalez did not respond to requests for comment. Venezuela's Information Ministry, which fields questions on behalf of Maduro's government, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Guaido's office said in a statement that it disavowed the talks with Maduro, which it said Capriles and Gonzalez undertook in their personal capacity. "We want to be categorical: these actions were taken without the knowledge or authorization of the interim government, the National Assembly, our international allies, or the joint agreement reached and announced by 27 political organizations that comprise the democratic forces," the statement read.

Cavusoglu, in a nod to the boycott, said not all of the opposition was on board. "Some individuals supported from outside will not take part in the election no matter what," he said, in apparent reference to the United States' backing of Guaido.

Maduro's critics note that directors of the nation's electoral council were named by the pro-government Supreme Court rather than the opposition-controlled legislature, as mandated by the constitution. The new elections board also approved a two-thirds increase in the number of parliamentary seats, which Maduro's adversaries called a maneuver to dilute opposition influence and pack congress with Socialist Party supporters.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Indian social enterprises make headway at the Singapore International Foundation's (SIF) Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) programme

Singapore, September 2 ANIBusinessWire India The Singapore International Foundations SIF Young Social Entrepreneurs YSE programme kicked off its 2020 edition as a digital experience, undeterred by restrictions imposed by the pandemic to con...

Orioles cruise past Mets as Nunez homers twice

Renato Nunez recorded his second two-homer performance of the season to lift the host Baltimore Orioles to a 9-5 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday. Nunez belted a three-run homer in the first inning and added a solo shot in the seve...

Syngenta led initiative to help farmers sell their produce generates Rs 4.7 crore amid COVID-19 pandemic through various AE programs

New Delhi India September 2 ANIBusinessWire India Syngenta India, a leading agriculture company, launched a series of national-level CSR interventions and support programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs have been success...

Japan's Suga says to brief on party leadership race, in signal he intends to run

Japans Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said he would hold a briefing on the ruling partys leadership election later on Wednesday, all but confirming plans to announce his candidacy in a race he is widely expected to win.Suga, a longt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020