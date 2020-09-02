U.S. Sen. Markey leads Rep. Kennedy in early Senate Democratic primary results

Left Menu
Massachusetts Democrats on Tuesday were voting on whether to position a young member of the fabled Kennedy family to join the U.S. Senate or stick with their incumbent, who has been in Congress for decades fighting to tackle climate change and reduce nuclear weapons proliferation.

Massachusetts Democrats on Tuesday were voting on whether to position a young member of the fabled Kennedy family to join the U.S. Senate or stick with their incumbent, who has been in Congress for decades fighting to tackle climate change and reduce nuclear weapons proliferation. This primary election pits Representative Joe Kennedy III, 39, the grandson of assassinated U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, against 74-year-old Senator Ed Markey, who has spent over 40 years in the House of Representatives and Senate.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) and in early returns Markey was leading Kennedy by a solid margin, according to a New York Times tabulation. Meanwhile, the New York Times declared U.S. Representatives Richard Neal and Stephen Lynch, also of Massachusetts, the winners in their primary bids to hold onto their House of Representatives seats in November.

Both lawmakers turned back challenges from progressive candidates. Masschusetts Democrats and Republicans were choosing nominees for nine U.S. House seats in addition to Markey's Senate seat.

Kennedy presented his closing argument on Monday by taking a swipe at Markey's age, saying change will not come "by entrusting our future to the same people who built our past." Ironically, Markey has resonated with young voters. On Sunday he reminded them he co-authored the "Green New Deal" to lower carbon emissions causing climate change.

"The fight for a livable future is a youth movement," Markey tweeted. As the junior senator from Massachusetts, Markey has had to labor in the shadow of the state's far better-known and more flamboyant senior senator, Elizabeth Warren.

But with Kennedy attacking Markey on civil rights issues and his 2002 vote in favor of authorizing the war against Iraq, Markey has had to emerge from that shadow. "He has absolutely found his footing in this campaign," said Stonehill College political science professor Peter Ubertaccio.

Whoever wins this primary will be well-positioned to win the November general election in this heavily Democratic state.

