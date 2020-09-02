Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests coronavirus positive

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus

Sawant, 47, said he is asymptomatic and under homeisolation

"I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for homeisolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties workingfrom home. Those who have come in my close contact are advisedto take the necessary precautions," he tweeted.