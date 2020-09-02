Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests coronavirus positive

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus Sawant, 47, said he is asymptomatic and under homeisolation "I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for homeisolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties workingfrom home.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:14 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests coronavirus positive

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus

Sawant, 47, said he is asymptomatic and under homeisolation

"I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for homeisolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties workingfrom home. Those who have come in my close contact are advisedto take the necessary precautions," he tweeted.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UK looks at diverting aid budget to defence and intelligence - The Times

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is seeking to divert billions of pounds from foreign aid to pay for upgrades to Britains intelligence and defence capabilities, The Times newspaper reported.Britain has pledged to spend 0.7 per cent of n...

US backs out from global effort to develop, distribute COVID-19 vaccine

The United States has said it will not join a global effort led by the World Health Organisation WHO to develop, manufacture and distribute a vaccine to cure coronavirus. Over 170 countries are in talks to take part in the COVID-19 Vaccines...

TS Nana to become hurricane before making landfall in Belize

A strengthening Tropical Storm Nana roared toward Central America on Wednesday and was expected to become a hurricane before making landfall on the coast of Belize after brushing past Honduras. The National Hurricane Center said the entire ...

Julianne Moore joins 'Dear Evan Hansen' film adaptation

Academy Award winner Julianne Moore has boarded the cast of Universals feature film adaptation of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen. The story revolves around Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020