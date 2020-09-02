Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh undergoing COVID-19 treatment at AIIMS, condition stable: Source

"Pankaj Singh is stable and doing fine," a source said. The 41-year-old politician, who is the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people who recently came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the infectious disease.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:02 IST
Noida MLA Pankaj Singh undergoing COVID-19 treatment at AIIMS, condition stable: Source

The condition of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh vice-president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, who is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS here after testing positive for COVID-19, is stable, sources said on Wednesday. He was admitted to AIIMS' Trauma Centre, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, on Tuesday evening and is being attended to by a team of doctors led by Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the department of medicine at the premier institute. "Pankaj Singh is stable and doing fine," a source said.

The 41-year-old politician, who is the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people who recently came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the infectious disease. "On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report has come positive. I have got myself hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you, who have come in contact with me in the last a few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

He had in March isolated himself as a precautionary measure after it emerged that he was in a room for a press conference with Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh, who was in a party in Lucknow with singer Kanika Dhillon who was COVID-19 positive. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare Mohsin Raza, Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh; Ayush Minister Dharam Singh Saini; Youth Development Minister Upendra Tiwari; Atul Garg, Minister of State for Medical, Health and Family Welfare; and Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Minister of State for Khadi and Villages Industries, tested positive for the infection.

UP Industries Minister (Cabinet) Satish Mahana, Health Minister (Cabinet) Jai Pratap Singh, Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh and Law Minister Brajesh Pathak too have tested positive for COVID-19. Two UP Cabinet ministers -- Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan -- have succumbed to COVID-19..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Edu Brain Overseas Announce Virtual International Internships 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Edu Brain Group has introduced its International Internships 2021 program where Students can remotely complete their international internship. With the COVID-19 pandemic ramping up, students have faced lots...

British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery, Rolls Royce jumps

London-listed shares rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a faster economic recovery following upbeat manufacturing data from the worlds two biggest economies, while Rolls-Royce jumped to the top of the FTSE 100. The FTSE 100 index and the...

Disney's 'Mulan' set to hit Chinese theatres on September 11

Disneys Mulan has finally locked down its high-stakes China release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will open in the Middle Kingdom on September 11, an exhibitor with knowledge of the situation told the outlet.Mulan is a...

Here we go: Ayushmann Khurrana confirms he has started his physical transformation for his next film

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is all set to play a cross-functional athlete in his next film, on Wednesday revealed that he has started undergoing a physical transformation for the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. Taking to his Instagram stories...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020