Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-A stern enforcer who does 100 sit-ups daily: some facts about Japan's Suga

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday declared he would run for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a race he is heavily favoured to win to become the next prime minister.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:37 IST
FACTBOX-A stern enforcer who does 100 sit-ups daily: some facts about Japan's Suga
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday declared he would run for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a race he is heavily favoured to win to become the next prime minister. Here are some facts about Suga:

ABE ENFORCER

A veteran politician, Suga's years in Tokyo's corridors of power have ensured a strong grip on the bureaucracy and a deep knowledge of Abe's economic policies.

He played a major role in pushing through "Abenomics", the prime minister's signature policies that sought to spur growth with bold monetary easing, fiscal spending and structural reforms. The 71-year-old Abe loyalist has held the key post of chief cabinet secretary since 2012. Like Abe, who became the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history last month, Suga has held his post for a record term.

AN OUTSIDER WHO BECAME THE ULTIMATE INSIDER

Although he's now one of the most powerful people in Japanese politics, Suga started out as an outsider. His rise is all the more notable in a country where top political office can run in families. Abe, for instance, is the grandson of a prime minister and the son of a foreign minister.

Suga, who came from a farm in the snowy, northwestern prefecture of Akita, got his start as a secretary to a lawmaker before launching his career as a city assembly member in Yokohama, outside Tokyo, which is still his home base.

NOT KNOWN FOR CHARISMA, BUT WENT VIRAL

Suga is hardly the most charismatic of politicians. He often appears stern and reads verbatim from prepared notes at his regular news conferences. He can be curt with reporters whose questions annoy him. Still, he managed to go viral this year when he unveiled the name of the new imperial era "Reiwa". Photos of him holding up a sign with the name of the era in two Chinese characters were widely shared on social media, earning Suga the nickname "Uncle Reiwa".

EMPHASIS ON TOURISM, REGIONAL ECONOMIES

Suga has repeatedly emphasised the need to bring back tourism to revitalise the economies of Japan's hard-hit regions, which were suffering even before the novel coronavirus pandemic, thanks to an ageing, shrinking population.

In an interview with Reuters last week, he spoke of the need to revive local economies, sending a clear message that the emphasis was on spurring the economy over tightening restrictions to fight the pandemic. As such, he said Japan would do "whatever it takes" to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next year after their postponement this year.

TRUMP PHOTO, 100 SIT-UPS

One gap in Suga's resume is his relative lack of foreign policy experience. His parliamentary office in Tokyo features a photograph of him standing next to U.S. President Donald Trump and on Wednesday, when he announced his candidacy, he highlighted what he said was a good relationship with the Trump administration.

Also on display in his parliamentary office: a framed work of Japanese calligraphy that reads, "Where there's a will, there's a way". That could speak to his discipline when it comes to exercise: he does 100 sit-ups every morning, an aide says.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Jeweller stabbed to death during robbery bid in Margao

A jewellery shop owner was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight by two men during a robbery attempt at his store in Margao city of South Goa on Wednesday, police said. Swapnil Walke was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants wh...

Amit Shah pays tributes to Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on Jayanti

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah paid tributes to venerable Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on his Jayanti today. In a tweet, Shri Amit Shah said, As a social reformer, spiritual leader and strong advocate of equality brotherhood, he played...

Pope all smiles at first public audience in 6 months, appeals for Lebanon

Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in public for the first time in six months on Wednesday, smiling and chatting as he re-emerged from the constraints of the coronavius lockdown. The audience, at which the pope announced a day of...

Potential for further research on Tamil Brahmi, Vattaezhuthu inscriptions

Madurai, with its proximity to the ancient archaeological excavation site of Keeladi in nearby Sivaganga, holds the potential for further research on the Tamil Brahmi and Vattaezhuthu inscriptions, a senior archaeological officer has said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020