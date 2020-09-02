Russia accuses Ukraine over crisis in Belarus, says it won't engage with opposition council

Russia accuses Ukraine over crisis in Belarus, says it won't engage with opposition councilReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:00 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of fomenting trouble in neighbouring Belarus, and said Moscow saw no point in engaging with a Belarusian opposition council that has emerged amid nationwide anti-government protests.
Lavrov, speaking in Moscow after talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, said 200 trained Ukrainian extremists were inside Belarus trying to destabilise the country.
The protest erupted after an Aug. 9 presidential election marred by allegations of election rigging. Russia is a close ally of Belarus.
ALSO READ
Aircraft with 26 Russian children taken out of Syria lands in Moscow region
EU may impose sanctions on Belarusian individuals over election, Spain says
Hockey governing body wants troubled Belarus to host worlds
Merkel: Belarusian govt must avoid violence and start national dialogue
Belarusian acting foreign minister speaks with Finnish, Swedish counterparts