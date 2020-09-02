Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia asks Germany for copious details of poison tests on Navalny

Russia has asked Germany to provide exhaustive details of medical tests conducted on Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician lying in a coma in Berlin after a suspected poisoning in Siberia last month, a newspaper reported on Wednesday. Russian newspaper RBC said the general prosecutor's office had asked Germany's justice ministry for information on Navalny's treatment, including test results for drugs, poisons, heavy metals and cholinesterase inhibitors, which affect the nervous system.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:03 IST
Russia asks Germany for copious details of poison tests on Navalny
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Russia has asked Germany to provide exhaustive details of medical tests conducted on Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician lying in a coma in Berlin after a suspected poisoning in Siberia last month, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Russian newspaper RBC said the general prosecutor's office had asked Germany's justice ministry for information on Navalny's treatment, including test results for drugs, poisons, heavy metals and cholinesterase inhibitors, which affect the nervous system. There was no immediate comment from the prosecutor's office, or from the German justice ministry on how it would respond to the request.

Russian prosecutors said last month they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the case as they had found no sign that any crime had been committed. Navalny, a thorn in the side of President Vladimir Putin for the past decade, was taken ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on Aug. 20 after drinking tea at the airport. His allies believe he was the latest of several Kremlin critics to be deliberately poisoned, but Russian authorities have said there is no evidence of this.

Navalny was flown last month to the Charite hospital in Berlin, where doctors said he may have been poisoned with a cholinesterase inhibitor, a substance found in nerve toxins such as the one used in the attempted poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England in 2018. "Is there a conclusion of a commission of forensic medical experts with a detailed spectral analysis of any narcotic, psychotropic, potent, poisonous substances identified in the organism of A.A. Navalny, including heavy metals?" asked the letter, which was posted in full on RBC's website.

"Were any substances found in A.A. Navalny's biological specimens from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors? Which ones, exactly?" It posed a series of other detailed questions, including:

- What medicines were being used to treat Navalny, and in what doses - Whether his condition had worsened, and why

- What were the results of tests on his heart and respiratory and central nervous systems. The prosecutor's office asked for samples to be taken from Navalny's blood, urine, hair, nails, saliva and the inside of his cheek, and for copies of medical reports to be provided as soon as possible.

It promised to treat the results confidentially, and solely for the purpose of investigating what had happened to Navalny. The letter said Russian investigators had meanwhile seized more than 100 items, examined closed-circuit television footage and ordered more than 20 forensic examinations but had so far not uncovered evidence that Navalny had been the victim of a deliberate criminal act.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Bradley Cooper jokes he's 'running a one-man preschool' for daughter, amid COVID-19 pandemic

American actor Bradley Cooper recently opened up about his life as a dad to 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine and dished on how they are faring as a family at home during the lockdown. According to People Magazine, the 45-year-old actor rece...

Soccer-It will be difficult for Messi to remain with Barcelona, says his father

It will be difficult for Lionel Messi to remain at Barcelona after he made public his desire to leave the Spanish club, his father and agent Jorge Messi said on Wednesday as he arrived in the city to negotiate his sons future. After flying ...

S.Africa's $30 bln COVID-19 relief package exposed to fraud - auditor general

South Africas auditor general said on Wednesday that some of the money in its 500 billion rand 30 billion COVID-19 relief package may have been fraudulently paid to improper beneficiaries. Reports of suspect deals between government officia...

Lithuania to ask EJC to halt European trucking reform

Lithuanias government said on Wednesday it will ask the European Court of Justice to halt some of the proposed new European trucking rules from taking effect, saying they discriminate against its drivers. Lithuania objects to rules that for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020