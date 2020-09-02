Darekar takes jibe at Uddhav Thackeray
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:33 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar on Wednesday targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over a journalist's death due to COVID-19. Alleging that the Shiv Sena-led state government had "messed up" the handling of the pandemic, the BJP leader took a jibe at Thackeray for "working from home".
"Thackeray is working from home. He does not even attend meetings in Mantralaya though his house in Bandra is not that far," the BJP leader alleged. "This government has completely messed up the handling the COVID-19 situation in the state," Darekar said, adding that the journalist's death was its "latest example".
The 42-year-old reporter with a Marathi news channel died on Wednesday in Pune. His kin alleged that he did not get a cardiac ambulance in time..
