Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt not running away from debate: Par Affairs Minister Joshi

"We are not running away from any debate and is ready to discuss any issue or topic which will be decided in the Business Advisory Committee," Joshi said. Underlining that the monsoon session is being held in unprecedented circumstances in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joshi said officers from ministries would have to come to Parliament if the Question Hour is held and that can make the place crowded.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:42 IST
Govt not running away from debate: Par Affairs Minister Joshi

Amid criticism by several opposition leaders for dropping the Question Hour from the upcoming Parliament session, the government on Wednesday said it is not running away from any debate and that all opposition parties were told beforehand about the move with most of them agreeing to it. The government is ready for unstarred questions and it has requested presiding officers of both the Houses to facilitate the same, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told PTI. Unstarred questions are those to which written answers are given by ministers, while 'starred questions' are those to which answers are desired to be given orally on the floor of the House during the Question Hour. "We are not running away from any debate and is ready to discuss any issue or topic which will be decided in the Business Advisory Committee," Joshi said.

Underlining that the monsoon session is being held in unprecedented circumstances in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joshi said officers from ministries would have to come to Parliament if the Question Hour is held and that can make the place crowded. Therefore, for the safety of members, there will be no Question Hour during the monsoon session, the minister said.

He also said the government had approached all opposition parties before the notification was issued for the session and most of them were in agreement for not holding the Question Hour during the session. There will be a Zero Hour of at least 30 minutes, he said.

Several opposition leaders, including from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and CPI, have criticised the decision of not having the Question Hour and have accused the government of trying to "murder the democracy" in the name of the COVID-19 pandemic and of reducing "Parliament to a notice board"..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spike of 836 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which took the states COVID-19 tally to 21,234, while 11 more people died of the disease. The death toll due to the disease has risen to 291 in Uttarak...

Par panel 'discussion' with Facebook to continue: Tharoor

A Parliamentary panel looking into alleged misuse of social media platforms has decided to continue its discussion with representatives of global giant Facebook, after a meeting that lasted for almost three and half hours on Wednesday, its ...

Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan appears before Par panel debating misuse of social media platforms

Amid a raging row over Facebooks alleged political bias, India head of the social media platform Ajit Mohan was on Wednesday questioned for nearly two hours by a parliamentary panel, which is discussing alleged misuse of social media platfo...

Competition Comm clears SABIC's incremental stake acquisition in Clariant AG

The Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday said it has approved the proposed incremental acquisition of 6.51 per cent stake in Swiss chemicals company Clariant AG by SABIC International Holdings B V. The combination relates to an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020