Germany urges Russia to probe Novichok attack on Putin critic

Germany urges Russia to probe Novichok attack on Putin criticReuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:20 IST
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Russia on Wednesday to investigate the poisoning of Alexei Navalny after clinical tests conducted in Germany determined that the critic of President Vladimir Putin had been attacked with the nerve agent Novichok.
"This makes it all the more urgent that those responsible in Russia be identified and held accountable," Maas told reporters. "We condemn this attack in the strongest terms."
