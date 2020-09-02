Navalny allies say German naming of poison used on him points to Russian state

Allies of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that the German government's identification of the poison used against him suggested that the Russian state had been behind the attack on him. Navalny, 44, was airlifted to Germany late last month after collapsing on a flight after drinking a cup of tea his allies said was poisoned, something Russian authorities said they could find no evidence of.

A German government spokesman said on Wednesday Navalny had been attacked with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent. Leonid Volkov, a Navalny aide, said on Twitter that the use of Novichok was like leaving the signature of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the scene of the crime.

The Kremlin has flatly rejected any suggestion that it or the Russian state was involved in the incident. Ivan Zhdanov, another close Navalny ally, said on Twitter that Novichok could only be administered by Russia's intelligence agencies.