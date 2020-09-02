Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navalny allies say German naming of poison used on him points to Russian state

Leonid Volkov, a Navalny aide, said on Twitter that the use of Novichok was like leaving the signature of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the scene of the crime. The Kremlin has flatly rejected any suggestion that it or the Russian state was involved in the incident. Ivan Zhdanov, another close Navalny ally, said on Twitter that Novichok could only be administered by Russia's intelligence agencies.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:55 IST
Navalny allies say German naming of poison used on him points to Russian state
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Allies of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that the German government's identification of the poison used against him suggested that the Russian state had been behind the attack on him. Navalny, 44, was airlifted to Germany late last month after collapsing on a flight after drinking a cup of tea his allies said was poisoned, something Russian authorities said they could find no evidence of.

A German government spokesman said on Wednesday Navalny had been attacked with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent. Leonid Volkov, a Navalny aide, said on Twitter that the use of Novichok was like leaving the signature of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the scene of the crime.

The Kremlin has flatly rejected any suggestion that it or the Russian state was involved in the incident. Ivan Zhdanov, another close Navalny ally, said on Twitter that Novichok could only be administered by Russia's intelligence agencies.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh records 161 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally 6,417

One more COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 42, while 161 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,417, officials said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1...

Jal Shakti ministry launches 'Water Heroes' contest

The Jal Shakti ministry has launched a Water Heroes contest with an aim to reach out to people with the important message of water conservation and management, a statement said on Wednesday. One of the primary objectives of the Ministry of ...

Dish TV posts Q1 net profit of Rs 74.54 cr

Direct-to-home company Dish TV India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.54 crore for the quarter ended June. It had posted a net loss of Rs 35.44 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE fil...

Greece reports first coronavirus case in Moria migrant camp on Lesbos

Greece recorded its first coronavirus case in the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos and the facility has been placed under a two-week quarantine, the government said on Wednesday. A 40-year old asylum seeker has test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020