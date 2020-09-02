Left Menu
Country's first regional voters' awareness centre to come up in Jaipur: EC

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission will set up the country's first regional voters' awareness centre in Jaipur, which will cater to four states -- Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. The centre will carry out various awareness activities under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

"Jaipur is set to be distinguished as being the first SVEEP Regional Centre of the ECI in the country. As a stepping stone in this direction, a 3,385 square metre piece of land for construction of the SVEEP Regional Centre has been allotted by the state government in Indira Gandhi Nagar, Jagatpura," Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. Arora, who was in the city to conduct a review meeting with officials of the election department, said the Election Commission of India (ECI) will bear the entire cost of construction of the centre.

The CEC drew attention towards the implementation of detailed guidelines issued by the commission for smooth conduct of polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He re-emphasised the need for ensuring maximum utilisation of digital media platforms for organising various meetings, webinars, video conferences and training, according to an official release.

He said that pre-revision activities as well as special summary revision of electoral rolls-2021 should be carried out by undertaking a pragmatic approach in light of the present COVID-19 Pandemic. Arora asked officials to encourage voters for online registration and the department should also adopt the online procedures to fit in with the changing times.

The CEC apprised the participants about the commission's endeavour to ensure 'ease of voting' for geriatrics and senior citizens. "The latest provision in this regard is the introduction of the facility of postal ballot, so that their physical presence at the Polling Station will not be warranted," he said.

He also directed to expand the SVEEP outreach and make it more penetrative among senior citizens, women, youths, tribal people and migrant workers among others. The review meeting was attended by Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta and other senior officials of the department.

