UK says will offer Germany help to investigate poisoning of Putin-critic Navalny
Britain will offer all the help it can to Germany in its investigation into what Germany says is evidence that a critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin has been poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family.Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:11 IST
Britain will offer all the help it can to Germany in its investigation into what Germany says is evidence that a critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin has been poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family. Toxology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory produced what Germany called "unequivocal evidence" that he was poisoned with Novichok.
"We'll stand ready to offer all the support that's available to help Germany to investigate and to take action as necessary," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. Britain says Russia used Novichok to poison former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the southern English city of Salisbury in 2018.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Germany
- Matt Hancock
- Sergei Skripal
- Russian
- Novichok
- Alexei Navalny
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Aircraft with 26 Russian children taken out of Syria lands in Moscow region
Russian, U.S. defence chiefs discuss measures to build trust
Russian jets bomb opposition-held Idlib - witnesses
FACTBOX-Key findings from Senate inquiry into Russian interference in 2016 U.S. election
Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria