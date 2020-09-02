Noida: AAP workers protest 'failure of law and order' in UP, 16 booked for flouting CrPC 144

Over a dozen Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were briefly detained in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to COVID-19 outbreak, police said. Scores of AAP workers had gathered in the city to protest against “the failure of law and order” in the state when they were held by the police, party's office-bearers claimed.

“AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit chief Bhupendra Jadaun and other senior office bearers were detained after lathi-charge and they were dragged into police vans before being arrested by Sector 20 police,” AAP's local spokesperson Sanjeev Nigam said. In a statement, Jaduan said his party would continue to “raise voice” against the “Jungle-raj” that has come up in the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP.

Meanwhile, the police booked 16 AAP members over the protest, an official from Sector 20 police station said. “An FIR under CrPC section 144 (which bars assembly of more than four persons at a spot) has been lodged against 16 party workers. The curbs are in place due to the pandemic. They were briefly detained and then released on bail,” the official told PTI.