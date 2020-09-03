Left Menu
HAM workers will work hard to make NDA victorious in Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has forged an alliance with Janata Dal (United) and become a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while party chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has claimed that HAM workers will make all efforts to make NDA victorious in the upcoming elections in Bihar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-09-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 00:24 IST
HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

There has been no discussion about seat-sharing in the next Bihar Assembly elections. Our workers will be engaged in all of Bihar to win the elections and in the interest of the state, we will form the NDA government," the HAM leader said.

"We felt that there is nepotism and corruption in Lalu Prasad Yadav's leadership in Mahagathbandhan," he added. Manjhi was earlier part of the NDA but left the alliance to join 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) in 2018.

"We felt that there is nepotism and corruption in Lalu Prasad Yadav's leadership in Mahagathbandhan," he added. Manjhi was earlier part of the NDA but left the alliance to join 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) in 2018.

HAM, which contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in coalition with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)- Congress alliance could not win even a single seat in Bihar and broke its ties with 'Mahagathbandhan' last month. Manjhi was a minister under the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government. In the 2014 general election, Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) decided to leave NDA and contested polls but lost badly.

Later, Manjhi replaced Kumar after the latter resigned taking moral responsibility for his party's defeat. After a dramatic episode, Manjhi resigned from the post which paved way for Nitish Kumar's return at the helm. He later floated his own party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and joined hands with BJP-led NDA to contest 2015 Assembly polls. However, 'Mahagathbandhan' emerged victorious and Kumar returned as Chief Minister.

Due to some differences, JDU severed ties with 'Mahagathbandhan' in 2017 but later secured support from BJP to run the state government. In 2018, Manjhi left the NDA to join the 'Mahagathbandhan'. (ANI)

