Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portland mayor to leave home targeted by protesters

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he planned to move out of his apartment after repeated protests outside his building demanding he resign over his handling of months of anti-racism protests in the Oregon city, according to a report.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 02:26 IST
Portland mayor to leave home targeted by protesters
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he planned to move out of his apartment after repeated protests outside his building demanding he resign over his handling of months of anti-racism protests in the Oregon city, according to a report. In a Tuesday email, Wheeler told residents of the building in downtown Portland it would be best for their safety if he found a new home, The Oregonian newspaper reported on its website.

"I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position," Wheeler wrote, according to a screenshot of the email sent to The Oregonian. Wheeler's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Portland has seen over 90 days of protests calling for policing and social justice reforms since the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by police in Minneapolis on May 25. Demonstrators have gathered outside Wheeler's building calling for him to step down over police violence, including the use of tear gas against demonstrators.

Police declared a riot on Monday and arrested 19 people as some graffitied the walls of the building, smashed windows and threw burning material inside, Portland Police said. President Donald Trump has seized on civil unrest in Portland and other cities to criticize Democratic leaders and call for "law and order" ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

"Mayor Wheeler just got harassed out of his own home in Portland by so-called "friendly protesters". The Anarchists, Agitators and Looters treat him HORRIBLY, even though he is so nice and respectful to them. Criminals only understand strength!," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. Wheeler, who has blamed Trump for stoking clashes, on Tuesday asked the city to join him in "denouncing violence" after a Trump supporter was shot dead in Portland on Saturday.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition; Scaled-down Venice film festival hopes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual miscondu...

Thousands protest against Bulgarian government, scuffle with police

Thousands of Bulgarians rallied in front of the parliament in Sofia on Wednesday in one of the biggest protests so far in two months of demonstrations calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.Tensions rose in the late ho...

Water-related conflicts set to rise amid demand growth and climate impacts

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Sept 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From Yemen to India, and parts of Central America to the African Sahel, about a quarter of the worlds people face extreme water shortages that are fueling conflict, social unr...

Cardinals put OF Fowler on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals put outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list Wednesday amid a flurry of moves by the team. No reason or injury was provided by the club for the Fowler transaction.However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Fowl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020