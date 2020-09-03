Left Menu
'Mahagathbandhan' a sinking ship, NDA will win over 200 seats in Bihar polls: Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win more than 200 seats in Bihar Assembly polls and took a jibe at "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) by calling it a sinking ship.

'Mahagathbandhan' a sinking ship, NDA will win over 200 seats in Bihar polls: Shahnawaz Hussain
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain speaking to ANI in New Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win more than 200 seats in Bihar Assembly polls and took a jibe at "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) by calling it a sinking ship. He welcomed that Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha's entry into NDA.

"Mahagathbandhan lost Lok Sabha elections miserably. At that time, there was a split in the alliance. There are no leaders in Congress and RJD... Mahagathbandhan is a sinking ship. Now Jitan Ram Manjhi is joining NDA. It is a welcome step. He was with us in last Assembly elections. Like Lok Sabha, we will win Assembly elections with the same strike rate. We will win more than 200 seats," Hussain told ANI. Manjhi, who was earlier part of the NDA but left the alliance to join 'Mahagathbandhan' in 2018, on Wednesday said that we will form the NDA government.

Elections on 243 Assembly seats of Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties. (ANI)

