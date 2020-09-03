Left Menu
Development News Edition

No desire of becoming minister again: Chuphal

Chuphal said he does not want a cabinet berth any more as he has already been a minister in the past, has headed the state unit of the party, besides being an MLA several times.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:12 IST
No desire of becoming minister again: Chuphal

Disgruntled BJP leader Bishan Singh Chuphal on Thursday said he has no desire to become a minister again but wants his party to come to power again in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.  Chuphal, who met BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, said he had apprised the party leadership of how development was being stalled by officials in his assembly constituency, Didihat.   He said no development took place in his constituency for the last three years. However, he refused to comment on speculation about a change of guard in the state, saying all he wanted was that his party should come to power, strongly, once again in 2022.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had recently indicated that the vacancies in state cabinet will soon be filled, sparking a competition among the MLAs for the berths. There are three vacancies in the state cabinet at present. Chuphal said he does not want a cabinet berth any more as he has already been a minister in the past, has headed the state unit of the party, besides being an MLA several times.  "Being a minister is nothing for me any more. I have been the Pradesh BJP president, a five-time MLA, a minister in the past and have been working for the party for years. Becoming a minister would have meant something in 2017 when the party came to power in the state, not any more," he said.

Amid reports of Chuphal meeting Nadda in Delhi, the chief minister spoke to Union minister Amit Shah on the phone late on Wednesday evening to enquire about his health and also talked about Chuphal's visit to the national capital, sources said. On this, Pradesh BJP's chief spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan said Chuphal is a senior party leader who has headed the Pradesh BJP. "It is normal for any party worker to go to the leadership with their problems," he said..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former sprinter gets top coaching role at British Athletics

Christian Malcolm, a former sprinter who won medals at the world and European championships, was hired Thursday as head coach of Britains Olympic track program. Malcolm will take up his new role at British Athletics after spending 20 months...

Only those who are really required to be with players should be part of bio-bubble: Wadia

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Thursday said the COVID-19 positive cases in the Chennai Super Kings contingent could have hit any of the eight franchises and wants only those people in the IPL bio-bubble who are really required to b...

Haryana Government inks MoU with M3M Foundation to facilitate students' online preparation for government jobs

Gurugram Haryana India, September 3 ANINewsVoir In a landmark initiative for public good and empowerment of the youth, Government of Haryana has inked a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with M3M Foundation to facilitate online preparation, t...

Coastal districts of Karnataka likely to receive widespread rainfall from Sep 3 to 7: IMD

The coastal districts of Karnataka are likely to receive widespread rainfall from September 3 to 7, predicted CS Patil, Indian Meteorological Department Director, Bengaluru on Thursday. Monsoon is active over Karnataka. The coastal district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020