Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-UK trade minister reverses decision to remove think tank meetings from public register -letter

British trade minister Liz Truss has reversed an earlier decision to remove meetings she held with an influential free-market think tank from the public record, a letter written to the opposition Labour Party showed on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:38 IST
EXCLUSIVE-UK trade minister reverses decision to remove think tank meetings from public register -letter

British trade minister Liz Truss has reversed an earlier decision to remove meetings she held with an influential free-market think tank from the public record, a letter written to the opposition Labour Party showed on Thursday. Two meetings and a dinner with the Institute of Economic Affairs were removed from government-published transparency data in August after the department said they were held in a personal capacity, not in her role as trade minister.

That prompted sharp criticism from Labour, who accused her of trying to hide the meetings and wrote to Truss seeking to determine whether she had broken the ministerial code of conduct which covers the disclosure of meetings. On Thursday, one of Truss's junior ministers replied to Labour to say that the meetings would now be reinstated on the public record, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

"The Secretary of State (Truss) was not immediately aware of these changes made at the end of August, and has now carefully considered the appropriate Cabinet Office guidelines," Graham Stuart wrote in the letter. "Sometimes it is not entirely clear-cut whether an event is 'political’ or is independent of a Minister's official responsibilities. However, in the interests of full transparency, she has asked that these entries are to be reinstated as per the original departmental publication."

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) is widely regarded as one of Britain's most influential right-leaning think tanks. It promotes free-markets and has argued strongly for a clean break from the European Union since the 2016 Brexit referendum. The department originally said the meeting had been included due to an administrative error.

Labour's trade policy chief Emily Thornberry said Truss had been caught out, and that there were further questions to be answered about the meetings, including who she met and what was discussed. "Behind this shambolic farce, there is a serious issue," Thornberry told Reuters.

"The Cabinet Office rules exist to stop secret lobbying, dodgy dealing, and favours for cronies. Those rules are an important part of our democracy, and not for the first time, Liz Truss has been caught out apparently trying to get around them."

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra sent to NCB custody till Sept 9

The Esplanade Court on Thursday sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested in a case connected to Sushant Singh Rajputs death, to the Narcotics Control Bureaus NCB custody till September 9. Vilatra was arrested after NCB un...

IMF completes fifth review under ECF arrangement for Mauritania

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impose severe health, social, and economic hardships in Mauritania, with a 3.2 percent contraction of output expected in 2020 the authorities have responded swiftly to the shock with measures to contain th...

Moussa Sissoko excited to begin 2020-2021 season

Tottenhams Moussa Sissoko, who is excited to begin the 2020-2021 season, said that he hopes it to be a great season for the club. Everyone is excited and looking forward to this new season. Last season we had a new manager, and sometimes it...

Global food prices rise in August on firm demand: FAO

Global food prices rose for the third consecutive month in August influenced by generally firmer demand and a weaker US dollar, according to a report released on Thursday by the Food and Agriculture Organisation FAO of the United Nations. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020