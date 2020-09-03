Chemical weapons agency: use of nerve agent is considered use of chemical weapons"Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:34 IST
The poisoning of any individual with a toxic nerve agent would be considered use of a banned chemical weapon, the global chemical weapons agency OPCW said on Thursday in a statement about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Germany has said Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-era toxin called Novichok, a chemical that was banned this year by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
"Any poisoning of an individual through the use of a nerve agent is considered a use of chemical weapons. Such an allegation is a matter of grave concern," the OPCW said.
