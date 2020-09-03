DMK MP TR Baalu files nomination for post of party's treasurer, Durai Murugan for general secretary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu filed his nomination form for the post of DMK treasurer while Durai Murugan has filed nomination for the post of DMK general secretary. The nomination was filed at the party headquarters in Arivalayam, Chennai Tenampet on Thursday.

Baalu filed the nomination in the presence the party's organisational secretary RS Bharathi. Durai Murugan after filing the nomination told ANI that it is a proud moment for him. The DMK had called a general council meeting on September 9 to elect its new general secretary and treasurer. The meeting will be held through video conferencing at 10 am.

DMK general secretary Anbazhagan died in Chennai on March 7. DMK treasurer Durai Murugan resigned from his post on 16 March.

The DMK had earlier postponed its general council meeting scheduled for March 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)