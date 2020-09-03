Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt reduces liquor price to bring parity in rates with neighbouring states

Also, the rate reduction is aimed at preventing habitual tipplers from reportedly consuming hand sanitisers that in recent days caused many deaths in the state. However, the government enhanced the price of "premium and super premium" liquor to "rationalize" the rates so that the overall hike remains at 75 per cent, as effected in October last year and again in May this year, citing the overall revenue loss caused by coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:32 IST
AP govt reduces liquor price to bring parity in rates with neighbouring states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday reduced prices of liquor by Rs 10 to Rs 280 in two categories apart from beer, to bring parity in rates with neighbouring states like Telangana and Karnataka to check smuggling. Also, the rate reduction is aimed at preventing habitual tipplers from reportedly consuming hand sanitisers that in recent days caused many deaths in the state.

However, the government enhanced the price of "premium and super premium" liquor to "rationalize" the rates so that the overall hike remains at 75 per cent, as effected in October last year and again in May this year, citing the overall revenue loss caused by coronavirus pandemic. But, the government did not suffer any loss in revenue from Excise despite the dip in volumes because of the liquor price hike.

"The percentage of liquor smuggled into AP from other states increased by 2012 between May 16 and July 31 and that of beer by 1,251 per cent. As many as 10,977 cases were booked and 14,478 people were arrested for smuggling liquor from other states," Revenue (Commercial Taxes and Excise) Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava said.

The Special Enforcement Bureau, constituted by the state government to curb liquor smuggling from other states, reported that the prices of liquor (some categories) was lesser in states like Telangana and Karnataka. In some categories, price in AP was much higher than in Karnataka while a similar situation prevailed in respect of Tamil Nadu also, the SEB pointed out.

This has led to large-scale smuggling of low-priced liquor from neighbouring states, causing a dent in revenues to the cash-starved AP government. Besides, the high price of liquor also forced habitual tipplers to consume hand sanitisers as a substitute.

This led to the death of 16 people in Prakasam district, five in Visakhapatnam, three in Chittoor and two in Kadapa in recent days. The Special Chief Secretary, however, pointed out that the measures taken by the state government, including steep hike in prices, led to a drastic fall in liquor consumption in the state in recent months.

"Consumption of Indian Made Foreign Liquor fell by 40 per cent and beer by 60 per cent due to hike in prices," Rajat Bhargava told PTI. The main aim of the current price rationalization was to curb inter-state liquor smuggling and prevent loss of revenue to the government, he said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Missing BHU student case: HC asks petitioner to file reply

The Allahabad High Court Thursday directed the petitioner in a missing Banaras Hindu University BHU student case to file a reply to an affidavit submitted by the Varanasi Senior Superintendent of Police. SSP Amit Pathak filed the affidavit ...

Totally convinced solution to India-China border row has to be found in domain of diplomacy: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he is totally convinced that a solution to the India-China border row has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. Jaishankar also asserted that it was vital for both the countries to r...

Economic recovery stalls as consumers signal caution

The US economys economic engine may be running out of fuel. Consumer spending accounts for about 70 per cent of the US gross domestic product, making it the single most important factor in recovering from one of the worst recessions on reco...

No such proposal before the board: VIL on reports of investment by Verizon, Amazon

Amid reports suggesting that Verizon and Amazon may invest over USD 4 billion in the company, Vodafone Idea on Thursday said while it constantly evaluates various opportunities as part of corporate strategy, there is no such proposal curren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020