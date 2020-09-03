Left Menu
Clarify stance on Rs 2000 cr pandemic purchase, WB Governor tells Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to clarify her stance on the Rs 2,000 crore "pandemic purchase".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:25 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to clarify her stance on the Rs 2,000 crore "pandemic purchase". "Have urged @MamataOfficial to vindicate stance on 'transparency and accountability and order a time-bound high judicial probe in the over two thousand crore pandemic purchase," he tweeted.

"Committee carries no credibility and its work will be a sham, eyewash and post facto ratification," he added. He said: "It defies reason as to how decision-makers of these tainted purchases of thousands of crores of rupees could themselves be in judgmental mode - ex facie gross violation of acclaimed principle 'nemo judex in causa sua' [no one is a judge in his own cause)."

Dhankhar said the defaulters and beneficiaries of patronage must face the consequences. "Such sordid saga while all were battling pandemic is worrisome. Defaulters and beneficiaries of patronage must be visited with exemplary consequences," he said.

"Need to get to the root of this multi-crore pandemic purchase by tracking ill-gotten gains of reported blatant favouritism," he added. (ANI)

